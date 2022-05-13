The Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is set to make its mark on Earth over this weekend. The dates have been determined to 15 and 16 May. The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible over several parts of the world.

According to experts, this is the longest prime-time total lunar eclipse on the west coast of the US this century. They further said that the duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of partial phase will be over two hours.

A total lunar eclipse happens during a full moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned in a perfect line.

Total Lunar Eclipse: What is it

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Cities that will witness blood moon

The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in most parts of the southern hemisphere. While it will not be visible in India, parts of South America, Europe, and middle-east nations will see a glimpse of the Moon turning blood red over the weekend. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra.

The eclipse will be visible in Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago among others. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: NASA link

Nasa will broadcast a live stream of the celestial event. You can set a reminder today and watch it when NASA starts live streaming.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time

The Total Lunar Eclipse will begin at 7:02 am (IST) on 16 May with the Partial phase beginning at 7:57 am as the Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra. At this time, it will look like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.

The totality phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:59 am when the entire Moon will be in the Earth’s umbra and turn coppery-red. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds. The totality will end at 10:23 am as the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, and the red colour fades. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm.

"The Total Lunar Eclipse is not observed on all full moon nights. This is because during all full moon phases, the Sun-Earth-Moon does not come in a straight line. The reason behind this is, that the orbit of Earth and the orbit of the moon are inclined to each other at an angle of 5 degrees. The two intersecting points of these two orbits are called nodes. A lunar eclipse occurs only when the moon is on or very near these nodes on a full moon night," Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer, MP Birla Planetarium.