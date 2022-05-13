Total Lunar Eclipse: Here's time, place, link to watch the blood moon on 16 May

"The Total Lunar Eclipse is not observed on all full moon nights. This is because during all full moon phases, the Sun-Earth-Moon does not come in a straight line. The reason behind this is, that the orbit of Earth and the orbit of the moon are inclined to each other at an angle of 5 degrees. The two intersecting points of these two orbits are called nodes. A lunar eclipse occurs only when the moon is on or very near these nodes on a full moon night," Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer, MP Birla Planetarium.