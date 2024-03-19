Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Big celestial event to fall on THIS date — What to expect and safety measures
In a big celestial event, several parts of the world are set to witness a Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, NASA said. The solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the US, and Canada. The eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean
In a big celestial event, several parts of the world are set to witness a Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said. The total solar eclipse--where the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocks the face of the Sun, and casts a shadow on Earth— will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the US, and Canada in the second week of April. Though such celestial events are common, but the solar eclipse falling this April is very rare given its recurrence at a particular location. A celestial event with the same totality often takes between 400 to 1,000 years to reoccur at the same spot.