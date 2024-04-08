Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Cloudy weather across path could block view for many; Canada, Maine and Vermont to be lucky
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The National Weather Service has forecasted cloud cover for much of the eclipse route in the United States, with Northern New England and neighbouring Canada being the best spots to witness the phenomenon.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: If you’re in Vermont, Maine and Canada, you’re in luck. But for the rest of the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse, it could be dicey weather-wise.
