Solar eclipses are lot more common on Jupiter than Earth, Nasa says ‘double triple and multiple…’ | See pics
Nasa shared photos of solar eclipses on Jupiter, showing its surface during a total solar eclipse caused by Ganymede. Five of Jupiter's moons can occult the Sun, leading to multiple eclipses on the planet.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Skygazers are keenly waiting for one of the most exciting cosmic events of the year set to take place tomorrow, on Monday. The rare phenomenon of total solar eclipse on Earth is not so uncommon on Jupiter, which is orbited by more than ninety moons. Five of its moons are close enough to the planet to occult the Sun, which makes double, triple and even multiple simultaneous eclipses common on the gas giant, said Nasa on Sunday.