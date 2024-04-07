Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Science / News/  Solar eclipses are lot more common on Jupiter than Earth, Nasa says ‘double triple and multiple…’ | See pics
BackBack

Solar eclipses are lot more common on Jupiter than Earth, Nasa says ‘double triple and multiple…’ | See pics

Livemint

Nasa shared photos of solar eclipses on Jupiter, showing its surface during a total solar eclipse caused by Ganymede. Five of Jupiter's moons can occult the Sun, leading to multiple eclipses on the planet.

According to Nasa, double, triple and multiple simultaneous eclipses are common on Jupiter. (NASA/ Instagram)Premium
According to Nasa, double, triple and multiple simultaneous eclipses are common on Jupiter. (NASA/ Instagram)

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Skygazers are keenly waiting for one of the most exciting cosmic events of the year set to take place tomorrow, on Monday. The rare phenomenon of total solar eclipse on Earth is not so uncommon on Jupiter, which is orbited by more than ninety moons. Five of its moons are close enough to the planet to occult the Sun, which makes double, triple and even multiple simultaneous eclipses common on the gas giant, said Nasa on Sunday.

American space agency, Nasa shared a post on its social media handle with photos of solar eclipses on Jupiter. The images capture Jupiter's surface during a total solar eclipse due to one of its moons, Ganymede.

“Five of Jupiter’s moons, Amalthea, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto are either large enough or close enough to the planet to completely occult the Sun. Double, triple and multiple simultaneous eclipses are not uncommon on the planet," wrote Nasa in its social media post.

According to NASA's official website, a total solar eclipse occurs when Moon obstruct the Earth's direct sight of the Sun, “by completely blocking the face of the Sun." Because of the solar eclipse, the sky “ will darken as if it were dawn or dusk." 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Apr 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App