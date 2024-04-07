Nasa shared photos of solar eclipses on Jupiter, showing its surface during a total solar eclipse caused by Ganymede. Five of Jupiter's moons can occult the Sun, leading to multiple eclipses on the planet.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Skygazers are keenly waiting for one of the most exciting cosmic events of the year set to take place tomorrow, on Monday. The rare phenomenon of total solar eclipse on Earth is not so uncommon on Jupiter, which is orbited by more than ninety moons. Five of its moons are close enough to the planet to occult the Sun, which makes double, triple and even multiple simultaneous eclipses common on the gas giant, said Nasa on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

American space agency, Nasa shared a post on its social media handle with photos of solar eclipses on Jupiter. The images capture Jupiter's surface during a total solar eclipse due to one of its moons, Ganymede.

“Five of Jupiter’s moons, Amalthea, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto are either large enough or close enough to the planet to completely occult the Sun. Double, triple and multiple simultaneous eclipses are not uncommon on the planet," wrote Nasa in its social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NASA's official website, a total solar eclipse occurs when Moon obstruct the Earth's direct sight of the Sun, “by completely blocking the face of the Sun." Because of the solar eclipse, the sky “ will darken as if it were dawn or dusk."

