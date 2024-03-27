Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Why stargazers are excited about this rare celestial event on April 8
This year’s total solar eclipse will last longer, the sky will fall darker, and the sun itself will put on a much livelier show, say astronomers.
Solar eclipses are special events for astronomers and science enthusiasts. This year, a total eclipse is occurring on April 8, and stargazers across the globe are excitedly waiting for the rare cosmic event.
