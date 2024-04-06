Total solar eclipse 2024: How to keep cameras, smartphones safe while taking best shots of Sun? NASA shares tips
Total solar eclipse 2024: The NASA said the phone sensor could be damaged just like any other image sensor if it’s pointed directly at the Sun during the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Is it safe to use your smartphone to capture the solar eclipse? As part of the world is set to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has lent a word of caution for those excited to capture the event on their smartphones.