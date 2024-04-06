Is it safe to use your smartphone to capture the solar eclipse? As part of the world is set to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has lent a word of caution for those excited to capture the event on their smartphones.

Warning a social media user against the use of smartphones for this purpose, the NASA said the phone sensor could be damaged just like any other image sensor if it’s pointed directly at the Sun.

"This is especially true if you’re using any sort of magnifying lens attachment on the phone. You would need to utilize the proper filters just like on any other camera," the US space agency said.

ALSO READ: How 2024 total solar eclipse will be different from the earlier 2017 Eclipse? 3 things about this rare celestial event

The NASA also shared advise for space enthusiasts. It said, "The best practice would be to hold a pair of eclipse glasses in front of your phone’s lenses when photographing the Sun at any point other than totality."

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse on April 8: What is significant about the cosmic event this year?

Other tips by NASA on photographing the eclipse are:

1. Looking directly at the Sun is dangerous to your eyes and your camera. To take images when the Sun is partially eclipsed, one needs to use a special solar filter to protect their camera, just as they need a pair of solar viewing glasses (also called eclipse glasses) to protect your eyes. At totality, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, one must make sure that they remove the filter so that they can see the Sun’s outer atmosphere – the corona.

2. Any camera is a good camera. Taking a stunning photo has more to do with the photographer than the camera. One can use telephoto zoom lens, tripod and delayed shutter release timer for best shots.

3. While you’re snapping those eclipse photos, don’t forget to stop and look at the eclipse with your own eyes. Just remember to wear your solar viewing glasses (also called eclipse glasses) for all stages of the eclipse before and after totality.

Total solar eclipse 2024

The first solar eclipse of 2024 will take place April 8, 2024. It will be witnessed across North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The eclipse will not be seen in India this time.

The total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk, NASA said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!