Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ shares tips to enjoy upcoming total solar eclipse: ‘Just try to…’
Solar eclipse fever has North America firmly in its grasp ahead of the April 8 phenomenon. Local authorities predict a sharp uptick in tourist footfall as millions gear up to watch the rare celestial event. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean with Mexico’s Pacific coast becoming the first location to experience totality at around 11:07 am PDT (approximately 11:30 pm IST). Against this backdrop, Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ has shared several tips for viewing the upcoming phenomenon.