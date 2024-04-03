Solar Eclipse on April 8: What is significant about the cosmic event this year?
Total Solar Eclipse: Canada, Mexico and the United States are set to experience a total solar eclipse next week on April 8 — the event this year will have a wide audience, stretching from coast-to-coast, making landfall in Mexico and moving across 15 US states to exit over Canada.
