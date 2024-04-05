Total Solar eclipse: Scientists predict how Sun's bright crown may look like; check details
Taking the help of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) and the computational power of Nasa’s Pleiades Supercomputer, researchers at Predictive Science are using them to offer predictions on the appearance of the solar corona during the upcoming eclipse.
With the entire world waiting eagerly waiting for the solar eclipse on 8 April 2024, scientists are currently advanced technology to forecast a rare view of our Sun’s bright crown, reported India Today on 5 April.
