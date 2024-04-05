With the entire world waiting eagerly waiting for the solar eclipse on 8 April 2024, scientists are currently advanced technology to forecast a rare view of our Sun’s bright crown, reported India Today on 5 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Except during total solar eclipses, the outer atmosphere – the corona – is a spectacle that remains invisible to the naked eye. These moments take place for a brief period when the sun reveals its crown.

Taking the help of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) and the computational power of NASA’s Pleiades Supercomputer, researchers at Predictive Science are using them to offer predictions on the appearance of the solar corona during the upcoming eclipse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under their model – updates in near real-time – they aim at providing the most accurate representation by continuously incorporating fresh data from SDO.

The solar corona, apart from being a celestial marvel, also plays a role in shaping space weather as it affects everything from satellite communications to power grids on Earth. If scientists can understand and predict the behavior of the corona, they can help mitigate the impacts of space weather on our technology-dependent society. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, due to the difficulty in measuring the magnetic fields that drive its activity, capturing the essence of the corona becomes challenging, added the report.

Highlighting the challenge, Predictive Science's research scientist Emily Mason noted the absence of methods to accurately gauge the magnetic field within the corona. The team has developed an automated process to overcome this, through which they will translate raw data from SDO into dynamic models showing how magnetic energy influences the corona over time.

According to the report, this year's model marks a significant advancement where focus on the dynamic representation of the Sun’s surface magnetic field is being done. This will help in keeping pace with the Sun's activity during periods of heightened solar activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new model energizes areas on the Sun based on extreme ultraviolet activity which was manually performed in previous iterations.

