India's space exploration programme has reportedly faced an unusual challenge as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) postponed the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60) by two minutes due to a "traffic jam" in space. Originally scheduled for 9:58 PM, the launch of the SpaDeX mission, or Space Docking Experiment, will now take place at 10 PM.

ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath told NDTV that the delay was caused by "conjunctions with other satellites in the same orbit". The decision was made after experts identified satellites from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation as potential obstacles. Currently, approximately 7,000 Starlink satellites are in low Earth orbit, with plans to expand this to around 12,000, reported the publication.

All About Space Docking Experiment The SpaDeX mission marks a significant milestone in India's space ambitions. It aims to demonstrate in-space docking technology, a crucial capability for future endeavours such as human spaceflights, lunar sample return missions, and the construction of Bharatiya Antariksh Station—India's proposed space station.

The mission involves two spacecraft—Spacecraft A (SDX01) and Spacecraft B (SDX02)—which will initially be placed 5 km apart in orbit. Over the course of 10 to 14 days, scientists at ISRO will manoeuvre the spacecraft closer, ultimately docking them at an altitude of 470 km above Earth. Spacecraft A is equipped with a High-Resolution Camera, while Spacecraft B carries a Miniature Multispectral Payload and a Radiation Monitor Payload, designed for natural resource monitoring, vegetation studies, and capturing high-resolution images.

Secondary Payloads and POEM-4 Experiment The PSLV-C60 rocket will also carry 24 secondary payloads alongside SpaDeX. This includes the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4), featuring 14 payloads from ISRO and 10 from industry and academic institutions. These payloads will be deployed sequentially over a 90-minute period following the rocket's lift-off.

The POEM-4 payloads, expected to function for three to four months, will support diverse experiments and research in space. The PSLV-C60 mission uses the Core-Alone variant of the PSLV, marking its 18th deployment. This is also the first time the vehicle has been fully integrated at the newly established PSLV Integration Facility.

India Joins an Elite Club The successful completion of this mission will place India alongside global leaders like China, Russia, and the US in mastering in-space docking technology.