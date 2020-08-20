Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

“This was really bizarre," Reynolds said. Often bubbles avoid lung filtering by slipping through a heart defect that's a well-known stroke risk, but “there's no way everyone suddenly has a hole in their heart." But to Mount Sinai lung expert Dr. Hooman Poor, the bubble mystery might be “essentially the missing link" in why these patients weren't getting enough oxygen: Maybe abnormally dilated lung capillaries, not a heart problem, were letting the bubbles sneak through. Poor and Reynolds did more tests. By the end of the pilot study, 15 of 18 tested patients had microbubbles detected in the brain.