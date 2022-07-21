Travel anxiety is soaring: Are mindfulness gadgets the solution?

It could have been worse, of course. Denver-based publicist Sammie Mason, 26, for example, waited three hours in the Oranjestad, Aruba airport following a friend’s wedding in June to catch a flight to Charlotte, where she had a connecting flight home. Bad weather caused her flight to circle for an hour before landing in Charleston, S.C., to refuel. With all gates full upon landing, they sat 45 minutes on the tarmac before the pilots announced they’d reached their 9-hour work limit and couldn’t leave for Charlotte. “At this point, the entire plane is having a meltdown about what they’re going to do, and the man next to me almost fought the pilot," said Ms. Mason. It was after midnight by the time she’d waited in line another two hours to be rebooked on another flight, the following day.

