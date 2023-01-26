Truck-sized asteroid coming closest to Earth today2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:36 AM IST
The asteroid, known as 2023 BU, was discovered on Saturday and is believed to be between 11 feet (3.5 metres) and 28 feet (8.5 metres) feet across.
A delivery truck-sized asteroid will come closest to Earth on Thursday night. It is said to be one of such closest encounters ever recorded, according to The Associated Press.
