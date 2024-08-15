Tsunami warning: 33-feet-high waves due to massive earthquake likely to kill 3.2 lakh, cause loss of ₹125 lakh crore

Following a recent 7.1-magnitude quake, experts warn of a potential 9.1-magnitude earthquake near Japan that could devastate key economic centers and impact the global economy.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published15 Aug 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Tsunami warning: 33-feet-high waves due to massive earthquake likely to kill 3.2 lakh, displace 95 lakh
Tsunami warning: 33-feet-high waves due to massive earthquake likely to kill 3.2 lakh, displace 95 lakh(Representative image: Pexels)

There is a significant risk of a massive earthquake along a fault line near Japan's east coast, a recent statement from the Seismological Society of China has said. The earthquake may have severe consequences for both the local population and the global economy.

This caution follows closely on the heels of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the Nankai Trough that impacted Japan's Kyushu island.

Also Read | Japan braces for once-in-a-century mega earthquake; worst-case scenarios say…

A researcher from the China Earthquake Administration warns that a rupture in a specific area may lead to a major earthquake, possibly over magnitude 8.5 or even reaching 9.1.

Such an event may cause a tsunami over 33 feet high, potentially destroying 23.8 lakh buildings. It is likely to lead to the death of 3.2 lakh and the displacement of 95 lakh people.

“Cities near the Nankai Trough, especially in the Chugoku and Kansai clusters, are key economic centres, accounting for 70 per cent of Japan’s manufacturing,” the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Gao Mengtan as saying.

Also Read | Earthquake on LIVE TV: 4.6-magnitude tremor caught on camera during broadcast

“An earthquake in this region would not only affect Japan’s manufacturing sector but also affect the global supply chain, with potential economic losses reaching 220 trillion yen ( 125 lakh crore), twice Japan’s annual budget,” Mengtan added.

On August 8, an earthquake struck Kyushu, causing the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn about a higher likelihood of a major seismic event in the coming week. While the quake didn’t cause extensive damage, it cancelled travel plans, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Central Asia.

If no major earthquakes occur, the warning will be withdrawn by August 15 afternoon, the Japanese Cabinet Office has said.

Also Read | Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan, trigger tsunami advisory

Tsunami affecting 100 towns

Japan’s Earthquake Research Committee suggests that a strong earthquake may impact numerous towns across several regions. A significant tsunami may affect over 100 towns.

Kyushu, known for its semiconductor industry, houses over 200 manufacturers and produces around half of Japan’s semiconductors, according to Shanghai-based The Paper.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 03:50 PM IST
HomeScienceNewsTsunami warning: 33-feet-high waves due to massive earthquake likely to kill 3.2 lakh, cause loss of ₹125 lakh crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue