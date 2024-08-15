Following a recent 7.1-magnitude quake, experts warn of a potential 9.1-magnitude earthquake near Japan that could devastate key economic centers and impact the global economy.

There is a significant risk of a massive earthquake along a fault line near Japan's east coast, a recent statement from the Seismological Society of China has said. The earthquake may have severe consequences for both the local population and the global economy.

This caution follows closely on the heels of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the Nankai Trough that impacted Japan's Kyushu island.

A researcher from the China Earthquake Administration warns that a rupture in a specific area may lead to a major earthquake, possibly over magnitude 8.5 or even reaching 9.1.

Such an event may cause a tsunami over 33 feet high, potentially destroying 23.8 lakh buildings. It is likely to lead to the death of 3.2 lakh and the displacement of 95 lakh people.

“Cities near the Nankai Trough, especially in the Chugoku and Kansai clusters, are key economic centres, accounting for 70 per cent of Japan’s manufacturing," the South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Gao Mengtan as saying.

"An earthquake in this region would not only affect Japan's manufacturing sector but also affect the global supply chain, with potential economic losses reaching 220 trillion yen ( ₹125 lakh crore), twice Japan's annual budget," Mengtan added.

On August 8, an earthquake struck Kyushu, causing the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn about a higher likelihood of a major seismic event in the coming week. While the quake didn’t cause extensive damage, it cancelled travel plans, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Central Asia.

If no major earthquakes occur, the warning will be withdrawn by August 15 afternoon, the Japanese Cabinet Office has said.

Tsunami affecting 100 towns Japan's Earthquake Research Committee suggests that a strong earthquake may impact numerous towns across several regions. A significant tsunami may affect over 100 towns.