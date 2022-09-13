Twice-daily nasal saline flushing may reduce Covid-19 severity: Study

Nasal saline flushing is a common practice in every household since ages. Generation have recommended their younger ones to perform a saline nasal flush at least once a day to keep the dirt away from their nasal passage. However, a recent study published in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal has also shown that if one undergoes nasal saline flushing at least twice a day, it would also reduce the severity of Covid-19. That's right! Your granny's recommendation stands true even during a pandemic.

