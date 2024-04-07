Two airplane-size asteroids set to fly close to Earth today, NASA says

Two airplane-size asteroids on Sunday will fly close to Earth today as per NASA's website. Additionally, a building-size asteroid will also approach Earth on 7 April. On Monday, two more asteroids will come closer to Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average size of the three asteroids that will come closer to Earth is 73 metres.

An object larger than about 150 meters that can approach the Earth within this distance is termed a potentially hazardous object as per NASA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the data collected by NASA, the 2024 FG asteroid will get close to 47.30 lakh kilometer to Earth. Asteroid 2024 GB, another plane-size asteroid will be 52.60 lakh kilometres from Earth. Asteroid 2024 FH2, which is 113 metre in size will be 61.40 lakh kilometres from Earth.

Notably, the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 385,000 kilometers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scientists continuously monitor Earth-crossing asteroids, whose paths intersect Earth's orbit, and near-Earth asteroids that approach Earth's orbital distance to within about (4.5 crore kilometers) and may pose an impact danger.

What are asteroids? Asteroids are rocky remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Most of them can be found orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. Asteroids range in size from Vesta- the largest 530 km in diametre. According to the US Space Agency, the total mass of all the asteroids combined is less than that of Earth's Moon. “More than 150 asteroids are known to have a small companion moon (some have two moons). The total mass of all the asteroids combined is less than that of Earth's Moon," NASA says.

