UFO sightings: Is there any evidence to support theories? Former Pentagon official reveals what investigations revealed
Sean Kirkpatrick led the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Pentagon and investigated recent sightings as well as historical records dating back to 1945.
Physicist Sean Kirkpatrick shed light on the Pentagon's efforts to demystify Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings, now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Until his departure in December, the former intelligence official led the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Pentagon. It was tasked by Congress to investigate these phenomena.