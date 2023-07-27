Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grush has said under oath at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies. Grusch also claimed that the US government has probably been aware of the "non-human" activity since the 1930s.

In response to South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace's question about the US government recovering bodies from alien spacecraft, Grush said, "As I've stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries... Non-human and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program,"

Grusch's highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress' latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the US government uses instead of UFOs.

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program…I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower" the former intelligence officer told the committee.

Internet reacts to Grusch's allegations:

In a long Twitter post about Grusch's revelation, one user wrote, “Disclosure just happened. We are not alone. We have never been, alone."