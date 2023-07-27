UFO whistleblow David Grusch claims US has 'non-human bodies, Netizens say ‘back in X-Files territory’1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified under oath that the US government possesses UFOs and non-human bodies, and has been aware of 'non-human' activity since the 1930s.
Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grush has said under oath at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies. Grusch also claimed that the US government has probably been aware of the "non-human" activity since the 1930s.
Another user found refrences of the current situation with the popular US sitcom X Files, he wrote, “Now we are back in X-Files territory here with back room secretive groups that may or may not be government... geez."
Another user while commenting on the matter wrote, “I do believe this to be true...but I just feel like if they really wanted reveal the extent of everything, they would just show the materials."