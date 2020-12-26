UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19

“Storm Chaser is exploring the use of a combination of monoclonal antibodies given intramuscularly in those who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 – a setting where vaccination would not have time to work and we have no other proven therapies to date. This makes Storm Chaser an important study that may have a large impact on our ability to control this infection," noted Professor Andrew Ustianowski, who is the chief investigator of the new studies.