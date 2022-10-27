UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021

A report published Wednesday by Climate Action Tracker who track nations' pledges to reduce warming found that of 40 indicators for reducing emissions — like weaning off coal, ramping up electric vehicles or reducing deforestation — the world wasn't on track for any of them to match the levels of emissions reductions scientists say are needed to limit warming to 1.5C. Over half of the indicators showed the world is “well off track" to cutting emissions but added that promising progress has been made.