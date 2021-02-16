UNICEF teams up with global airlines to prioritize jab delivery

Noted airlines such as AirBridgeCargo, Air France/KLM, Astral Aviation, Brussels Airlines, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific, Emirates Skycargo, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, IAG Cargo, Korean Air, Lufthansa Cargo, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines Ltd, and United Airlines are joining the initiative. Airlines covering routes to over 100 countries will support the Covax facility, the global effort aimed at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines. Beginning this year and subject to all requirements being met and allocation plans finalized, 145 countries will receive doses to immunize an average of 3% of their populations. This is according to the Covax facility’s first-round allocation plan.

