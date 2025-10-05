Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hails young innovators for their contributions to Indias space sector boom

New Delhi [India] October 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia lauded the efforts of young innovators leveraging space technology for real-world impact, saying "space -- the final frontier -- is now within mankind's reach" as he congratulated winners of the Viasat: Space for Good India Challenge 2025.

In a video message to participants of the challenge, Scindia said, "You, the budding entrepreneurs with your wonderful ideas and platforms, are bringing space much closer to us through agriculture, education and more. Congratulations to all participants, and may you move from strength to strength and lead India's flag as we move on to become a developed nation."

The innovation challenge, launched by global satellite communications leader Viasat Inc., crowned Mayank Golechha from BITS Pilani as the national winner for his project 'MagnoSat', which proposes the use of superconducting electromagnetic rings in various orbits to accelerate satellites without the need for traditional fuel. He bagged a cash prize of ₹4 lakh.

The second prize of ₹2.5 lakh went to Bhoomi Raiyani from Nirma University for her project 'Plasma Pathways'. In comparison, Arunteja Jarupula from IIT Kanpur secured the third spot and won ₹1 lakh for his concept 'STELLAR', focused on orbital space settlements serving as manufacturing hubs.

Expressing gratitude, winner Mayank Golechha said the recognition reinforced his belief in the transformative potential of space technology. "This opportunity has encouraged me to push the boundaries of creativity and technical skills. I hope my project inspires others to explore innovative ideas that build a better future for our planet and humanity," he said.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director of Viasat India, said the competition showcased the "incredible ingenuity and passion" of Indian youth. "The challenge is a testament to India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and the role of space technology in solving real-world challenges," he noted.

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DDG (Satellite Engineering), Department of Telecommunications, called it a "happy time" for innovators, citing strong industry and government support. "The ecosystem is vibrant, funds are available, and the government is ready to back India-centric solutions that transform connectivity," he said.