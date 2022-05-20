Universe expanding ‘mysteriously’? What Hubble telescope's finding suggests

Edwin Hubble discovered that several galaxies outside of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, weren't standing still and that the farther a galaxy is, the faster it appears to be moving away from us. This was what turned out to be the expansion rate of space and Hubble studied these galaxies as milestones or markers of space. The expansion rate is called the Hubble constant, a unit of measurement that shows the universe is getting bigger since the Big Bang.