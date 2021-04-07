OPEN APP
US begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

A man receives the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a new vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, April 2, 2021. Greece has announced it is relaxing some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 10:03 PM IST Reuters

In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations

The US National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the US after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.

In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults between the ages of 18 to 69, with about 60% participants having a history of severe allergic reactions to food, insect stings or immunotherapy.

The goal of the trial is to access the proportion of participants who have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.

The agency expects to report data later this summer.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

