US begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations

The US National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults between the ages of 18 to 69, with about 60% participants having a history of severe allergic reactions to food, insect stings or immunotherapy.

The goal of the trial is to access the proportion of participants who have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.

The agency expects to report data later this summer.

