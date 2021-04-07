US begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

US begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines1 min read . 07 Apr 2021
In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations
The US National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.
The US National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday it had begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.
Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the US after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.
Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the US after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots.
Also Read | The dark side of India’s solar gamble
In January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.
The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will enroll 3,400 adults between the ages of 18 to 69, with about 60% participants having a history of severe allergic reactions to food, insect stings or immunotherapy.
The goal of the trial is to access the proportion of participants who have a systemic allergic reaction within 90 minutes after injection.
The agency expects to report data later this summer.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.