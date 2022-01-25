This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) are not recommended for patients infected with Omicron
Top US-based infectious disease expert Dr. Faheem Younus shared a recent update on Omicron treatment that warns against the use of certain treatments and drugs (though recommended for treatment of Delta) on patients who have been infected with the variant.
He further added that 99% of the COVID patients won’t know whether they have been infected with Omicron or the Delta. “Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and isolation protocols are mostly similar for both variants though," he explains, The distinction is largely academic.
Along with the tweet, he also shared a recent study by U.S. Food and Drug Administration that warns against two monoclonal antibody treatments on patients who have been infected with the Omicron variant.
Which drugs to use?
As per the study, the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) is not recommended against patients infected with the new variant.
Meanwhile, there are several other therapies – Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir – that are expected to work against the omicron variant.
The US FDA study reads “The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to account for more than 99% of cases in the United States as of Jan. 15. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time."
“This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific treatment agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected with or exposed to the omicron variant."
Authorized treatments not a substitute for vaccination
The study also said, “While it’s critical that we have ways to treat those who contract COVID-19, the authorized treatments are not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended. Data has clearly demonstrated that the available, safe and effective vaccines can lower your risk of developing COVID-19 and experiencing the potential associated serious disease progression, including hospitalization and death."
