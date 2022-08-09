US solar shipments are hit by import ban on China’s Xinjiang region

The UFLPA is the latest U.S. attempt to censure abuses in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where human-rights groups say the government has forced hundreds of thousands of people from ethnic-minority groups such as the Uyghurs into internment camps as part of an assimilation campaign. The law assumes all goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor and so can’t be imported unless suppliers can prove otherwise. Goods made with cotton, another big Xinjiang product, have been affected as well.