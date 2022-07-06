The US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has issued an administrative stay on its previous order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The US Health and Human Services agency said on Twitter that “this administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it."

"The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review. "

The FDA further said that “all electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS products, including those made by JUUL, are required by law to have FDA authorization to be legally marketed. The stay and the agency’s review does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products."

On June 23, the US Food and Drug Administration had issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to JUUL Labs Inc. for all of their products currently marketed in the United States. The products include the JUUL device and four types of JUULpods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.

The "action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf had said in a statement on June 23.

“After reviewing the company’s premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), the FDA determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health. In particular, some of the company’s study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data – including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company’s proprietary e-liquid pods – that have not been adequately addressed and precluded the FDA from completing a full toxicological risk assessment of the products named in the company’s applications," the FDA had said in a June 23 statement.

Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Product, said: “The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company."