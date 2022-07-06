US suspends order banning JUUL cigarettes2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- On June 23, the US FDA had issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to JUUL Labs Inc. for all of their products currently marketed in America
Listen to this article
The US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has issued an administrative stay on its previous order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The US Health and Human Services agency said on Twitter that “this administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it."