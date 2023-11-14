US witnesses spike in latest Covid variant cases, HV.1 accounts for over 25% of total infections
The HV.1 variant of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, has become the most dominant strain in the US, accounting for over a quarter of all cases since October end.
The United States has been witnessing a spike in new highly contagious COVID-19 variant ‘HV.1’ cases. This variant is credited for over a quarter of all coronavirus cases since October end, Hindustan Times reported.
