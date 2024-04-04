Using bandages for wound care? Study finds cancer-causing forever chemicals in Band-Aids
Bandages from popular brands like Band-Aid and CVS Health were found to contain dangerous levels of forever chemical 'organic fluorine' linked to negative health effects. Some bandages had detectable levels of organic fluorine, prompting calls for the removal of PFAS from wound care products.
A new study revealed that bandages from some reputable brands including Band-Aid and CVS Health contain dangerous levels of forever chemical ‘organic fluorine’ — a strong indicator that consists of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances and also known as PFAS.
