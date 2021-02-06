Vaccine expert Paul Offit believes science will win in the end

Paul Offit was 5 when a clubfoot operation landed him in a Baltimore hospital ward for “crippled children" for six weeks in 1956. The atmosphere was “Dickensian," he recalls: Some patients were in iron lungs, others were in traction, and most were hobbled by polio, a debilitating disease with a new but not yet widely available vaccine. His bed faced a window that overlooked the hospital’s front door, and he spent hours every day hoping for a visit from someone he loved. But a complicated pregnancy kept his mother away, and his father was banned after he tried to sneak in. The hospital allowed visitors only one hour a week, so the ward’s other children seemed similarly forlorn and helpless.