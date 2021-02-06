Vaccine expert Paul Offit believes science will win in the end

Vaccine expert Paul Offit believes science will win in the end6 min read . 05:43 PM IST
The pediatrician and infectious-disease specialist is enthusiastic about the ‘phenomenal effectiveness’ of the shots that can prevent Covid-19
Paul Offit was 5 when a clubfoot operation landed him in a Baltimore hospital ward for “crippled children" for six weeks in 1956. The atmosphere was “Dickensian," he recalls: Some patients were in iron lungs, others were in traction, and most were hobbled by polio, a debilitating disease with a new but not yet widely available vaccine. His bed faced a window that overlooked the hospital’s front door, and he spent hours every day hoping for a visit from someone he loved. But a complicated pregnancy kept his mother away, and his father was banned after he tried to sneak in. The hospital allowed visitors only one hour a week, so the ward’s other children seemed similarly forlorn and helpless.
“It absolutely scarred me," Dr. Offit, 69, says over the phone from his home in Avalon, N.J. The experience left him with an appreciation of the vulnerability of children and a deep desire to protect them. This, he says, is why he became a pediatrician, has written so many books about the medical needs of children and is such an outspoken advocate of the science and value of vaccinations. “I think the scars of our youth become the passions of our adulthood," he says. “On some level, we always treat ourselves."
