Variants of the coronavirus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts and therefore, it becomes necessary for people to get vaccinated and take all precautions, Government Medical College principal Dr Shashi Sudan said on Monday.

The senior doctor also urged people to cooperate with health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We won't be able to keep up in our fight against COVID-19 without public cooperation," Sudan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has come as an unprecedented and unforeseen challenge for all, especially the health fraternity. The prime need is to build trust between the people and the health system, the principal of the Jammu-based institute told reporters here.

On mutation of the coronavirus, Sudan said, "The variants of the deadly virus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts. Only by putting an end to further spread of the infection, we can easily prevent its mutations."

People need to go for vaccination and take precautions, which are the only ways to defeat COVID-19, she added.

"With faith in the system, and self discipline, we shall overcome this pandemic," Sudan said and called upon people to get vaccinated.

With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing, the administration is also ramping up facilities, equipment, infrastructure besides increasing the number of frontline workers, she said.

"Our health workers are working round the clock and we are trying our best to serve the public. GMC (Government Medical College) Jammu being the only tertiary care health centre in the region, the challenge before us is huge," Sudan said.

The GMC's principal said the challenge can only be met when people and health personnel work together.

The Jammu Medical College Hospital has increased the number of critical care beds and is treating more than 700 critical COVID-19 patients, while patients with mild and moderate symptoms are being looked after at COVID health centres and COVID Care centres, she said.

Expressing concern over high positivity rate observed while COVID-19 testing, she said the high rate also underlines the greater need for adopting COVID appropriate behaviour.

"It is high time to take up the challenge and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing face mask in public, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distance," Sudan said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

