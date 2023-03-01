Venus, Jupiter will shine together tonight. When to see two brightest planets

Venus, Jupiter will shine together tonight. When to see two brightest planets1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Good news for sky gazers as two of the brightest planets in our solar system will come together tonight (1 March 2023).
Jupiter and Venus will be in conjunction, where the distance between the two planets will be "smaller than the width of a pinky finger".
However, in reality, Jupiter and Venus's distance is 400 miles.
According to BBC, sky gazers will also be able to see four of Jupiter's brightest moons.
Throughout February, Jupiter and Venus were aligned with the moon and were inching closer to each other.
The conjunction between the planet occurs frequently in the solar system because, "the planets orbit around the Sun in approximately the same plane - the ecliptic plane - and thus trace similar paths across our sky," according to NASA.
All the stargazers around the world can witness the glaring episode in the sky after sunset.
With clear skies, the conjunction will be visible to the naked eye, but the telescope or binoculars can enhance the view.
The conjunction between Venus-Jupiter will occur on March 1-2. As per the Indian timing, the conjunction will start at around 5 pm. Venus will approach Jupiter at a distance of only 0.5 degrees during the conjunction.
Separately, in the first week of March, the more interesting celestial phenomenon will occur. On 5 March, 98%-lit gibbous moon will appear close to Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation of Leo.
Leo "the Lion" is centred around the bright star Regulus, which marks the animal's heart, though its tail star Denebola is easily visible in the sky.
Bbluish-white Regulus spins at 143 miles per second—about 20 times faster than the Sun. This dwarf star shines brightly both because it burns so hot and it’s a mere 77 light-years from Earth.
