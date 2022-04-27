These four planets will line up in a row behind moon this week. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This unique astronomical event is going to happen after 1,000 years
The planets will be aligned in the northern hemisphere for about an hour before sunrise
Astrophile will get to watch a thrilling experience as a rare celestial event is set to take place in the last week of April. As per the scientists, sky gazers will get to see four planets aligned in a row, through the naked eye.
Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar said the four planets--Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in a straight line, behind the moon in the eastern sky for around one hour before the sunrise during the last week of April.
"During the last week of April 2022, a rare and unique planet alignment will occur, which is popularly known as 'planet parade'. Although there is no scientific definition for 'planet parade', it is being widely used in astronomy to denote an event that takes place when planets of the solar system line up in a row in the same area of the sky," Pattnaik said.
He further explained the three most common types of 'planet parade'. He said when planets line up on one side of the Sun as seen up above the plane of our solar system is termed the first kind of planet parade. The alignment of three planets on one side of the Sun is very common and can be seen for many days in a year.
Similarly, the alignment of four planets occurs once a year while that of five planets occurs once every nineteen years. The alignment of all eight planets occurs once in about 170 years.
He said the third type of planet parade is on rare occasions where there are favourable conditions for observation of all or some of the planets. These events are also referred to as planet parades. Three planets can be simultaneously observed in the same part of the sky several times a year.
Pattnaik said that April's planet parade will be the 'third type' of the parade. The last such parade of these planets occurred in 947 AD around 1,000 years ago.
The planets will be aligned in the northern hemisphere for about an hour before sunrise. In the southern hemisphere, the planets will be visible during the same time. As per the media reports, the moon will move along with the four planets until April 29, but the others will remain in the cosmic line till early July.
How to watch four planets in a row?
Stargazers can see the alignment of the planet through naked eyes if there are no clouds.