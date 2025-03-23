Venus will pass between the Earth and the Sun on Saturday in a rare celestial event known as an inferior conjunction. However, the phenomenon will be extremely difficult to see without specialised equipment and expertise.

“The glare from the sun makes it really, really difficult to see,” explained Michelle Nichols of Chicago’s Adler Planetarium.

What is an inferior Conjunction? A conjunction occurs when two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky. In this case, Venus is aligning directly between the Earth and the sun. This alignment happens approximately every 19 months due to the distinct orbits of Venus and Earth around the sun.

Astronomer Geary Albright from James Madison University noted that the moment of inferior conjunction will take place around 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

“Some people call that a Venus kiss because we’re extremely close together,” Albright added.

Venus’ changing phases Like the moon, Venus goes through phases. Before and after the conjunction, it appears as a thin crescent, a sight visible only through telescopes. Following the event, Venus will transition from the evening to the morning sky, becoming visible just before sunrise starting Sunday.

It will be one of the brightest objects in the sky. After the conjunction, Venus will be visible in the early morning, but experts caution against looking directly at the sun without protection.

A scientific opportunity While the event may not be a grand visual spectacle, astronomers see it as an opportunity to study planetary movements and alignments.

“Get a chance to get to know Venus,” Nichols encouraged.

Venus in culture and space exploration Paul McCartney’s song “The Kiss of Venus” was inspired by a book chapter describing this very conjunction. Additionally, NASA has two upcoming missions focused on Venus, aiming to explore its formation and the factors that make it so different from Earth.

As Venus transitions into the morning sky, skywatchers and astronomers alike will continue to track its journey, gaining deeper insights into our planetary neighbor.

(with AP inputs)

