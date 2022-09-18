‘Very similar’ water found on meteorite that fell on UK in 2021. Read here2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 03:15 PM IST
A meteorite had crashed and landed into a driveway in Gloucestershire town in United Kingdom in February 2021. A latest report has suggested that researchers have found extra-terrestrial water in the meteorite. This could have the answer to where the water in the vast oceans on Earth came from.