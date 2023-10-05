VigyanSpace: The Hindustan Times National School Science Quiz witnesses 11,500+ registrations
This online national solo quiz took place on 2nd October
For 18 minutes (that’s how long the landing process lasted) on August 23, a nation held its collective breath and how! India had finally etched its well-deserved place on the moon through successful landing of its coveted lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, after all! And, with the announcement of Aditya-L1 (India’s first space-based solar mission) and Gaganyaan (to showcase India’s capacity to carry out human space flight missions to Low Earth Orbit (LEO)), there’s more to come. Thus, diving into the wonders of space exploration and partaking in India’s pride, HT School and OTTplay recently celebrated this milestone achievement with a one-of-its-kind exhilarating science quiz — VigyanSpace — The Hindustan Times National School Science Quiz.