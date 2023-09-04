Vikram lander hops successfully on lunar surface - Why is this significant?1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Vikram Lander successfully completes hop test on the moon, exceeding mission objectives. Significant for future Moon missions and human exploration.
The Vikram Lander aboard Chandrayaan 3 underwent a successful hop test on Monday before going into sleep mode. With the moon mission completing all planned experiments within one lunar day, the rover and lander will now be ‘awoken’ around September 22 to carry out fresh research.