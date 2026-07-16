Vikram-1: India's first private orbital rocket set for July 18 launch; Skyroot CEO says 'will be getting valuable data'

Skyroot Aerospace is set to conduct the maiden test launch of its Vikram-1 rocket on July 18 at 11.30 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR).

The mission will be a landmark for India's space sector, as it will be the first flight of an orbital-class rocket that has been entirely designed and developed by a private Indian company.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Thursday, Skyroot said all required airspace and maritime notifications have been issued by the relevant authorities, with restricted zones officially marked along the rocket's ascent path and planned impact corridor for launch day.

Dubbed Mission Aagaman, the launch is expected to signal India's entry into the global commercial launch market through its private space industry.

Skyroot CEO reacts "We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

Advertisement

Also Read | Elon Musk's full speech as SpaceX makes blockbuster market debut

Vikram-1, will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece, the release said.

"The small satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side. At the same time, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, and that is where Skyroot's opportunity lies. The clearance of Vikram-1 for flight following rigorous testing is a defining milestone in India's space journey. This first test flight marks the beginning of Skyroot's aspiration to open space for all," Chandana said.

Also Read | ISRO exit rules tightened amid reports of 100 scientists quitting

Mission Aagaman marks Skyroot's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.

Advertisement

What did Skyroot COO say? Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace, said what Skyroot is aiming to do on July 18 is bigger than a single launch and it represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India.

According to the company, the maiden test flight will provide crucial insights into how the technologies it has developed over the years perform under actual flight conditions. The data collected during the mission will be used to refine the rocket's systems and guide future development.

The company said the mission represents the first step towards building a dependable, on-demand launch service from India for customers around the world.

Advertisement

Skyroot also said that all stages of the Vikram-1 rocket have been successfully integrated and assembled on the launch pad. The company has completed final integrated vehicle checks from its launch control centre, along with interface testing involving telemetry ground stations and tracking radar systems.

Standing about seven storeys tall, Vikram-1 is a multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built using an all-carbon composite structure. It is powered by propulsion systems developed in-house, including 3D-printed rocket engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters. The rocket is designed to place small satellites weighing up to 350 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), with its maiden mission aiming to reach a 450-km orbit at a 60-degree inclination.