Virus may have come into China from frozen food, claims WHO team

“Frozen animal products, mainly seafood, were sold at Huanan market, along with products made from wild and farmed animals, some of which came from other parts of China or were imported. So, there is the potential to continue to follow this lead and further look at the supply chain and animals that were supplied to the markets in frozen and other processed and semi-processed form, or raw form," said Dr Peter Ben Embarek from WHO at a press conference in Wuhan, China, at the end of a four-week mission to the city.

