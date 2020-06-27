Volcanoes, glaciers, bookworms: 5 things to know about Iceland

With the Mid-Atlantic Ridge slicing north-south across Iceland, the country is also a highly active geological zone, home to frequent earthquakes and active volcanoes that average one major eruption every five years. The most famous one in recent memory is that of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010, which sent up a cloud of ash and smoke that paralysed air traffic for a month. The most recent volcanic eruption dates back to 2014 when Bardarbunga in the south caused Iceland's biggest lava flow in 200 years. Experts have predicted the subglacial Grimsvotn volcano, one of the country's most active, could erupt soon.