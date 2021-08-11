Want to live on Mars for a year? Nasa begins application process

Nasa says this will be a 'physically and mentally demanding' mission and its application requirements are equally demanding.
One must be 30-35 years old with a Master's degree in a science, engineering, or math field or pilot experience. He/she should be in good physical health with no dietary issues and not prone to motion sickness.
Only American citizens or permanent US residents are eligible.
One must also have logged 2 year's professional experience in their field or at least 1,000 hours as a jet pilot.
Nasa says its research will help prepare the way for a human mission to Mars that could launch sometime in the 2030s.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!