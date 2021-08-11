Want to live on Mars for a year? Nasa begins application process

Nasa is looking for volunteers to spend a whole year pretending they live on Mars.

The US space agency has begun taking applications for four people that will spend a year living in a 3-D printed module that stimulates the condition of life on Mars.

The crew will face circumstances that could arise on Mars including limited resources, communication delays, and equipment failures.

Nasa has created a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, created by a 3D printer, inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The module is smaller than a tennis court.

They will also perform simulated spacewalks and carry out scientific research.

NASA is planning three of these experiments with the first one starting in the fall of next year. Food will all be ready-to-eat space food and at the moment there are no windows planned.

Nasa Mars mission application process:

Nasa says this will be a 'physically and mentally demanding' mission and its application requirements are equally demanding.

One must be 30-35 years old with a Master's degree in a science, engineering, or math field or pilot experience. He/she should be in good physical health with no dietary issues and not prone to motion sickness.

Only American citizens or permanent US residents are eligible.

One must also have logged 2 year's professional experience in their field or at least 1,000 hours as a jet pilot.

Nasa says its research will help prepare the way for a human mission to Mars that could launch sometime in the 2030s.

