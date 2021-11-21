Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking for two job positions for the post of 'Director of Rural Transformation' and ‘Executive Assistant’

Elon Musk's satellite manufacturing company SpaceX has announced two job opportunities in India. SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink is--' Director of Rural Transformation' and ‘Executive Assistant’ and will be full-time employment, Sanjay Bhargava the country Director of the company announced in a LinkedIn post. According to Bhargava, SpaceX's Starlink project is officially looking for 'two rockstars' to join the Indian subsidiary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Starlink country director at SpaceX said that the 'executive' assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well.

The Starlink country director at SpaceX said that the 'executive' assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well.

"Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed," Bhargava added.

Recently, Bhargava told that Starlink is planning to explore collaboration with telecom companies in India to expand broadband services in the country with a focus on rural areas. He said the discussions with broadband service providers will start once the 12 Phase-1 aspirational districts are identified by the Niti Aayog .