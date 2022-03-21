War in Ukraine disrupts Russian-European Mars mission and other space ventures

On Feb. 26, German scientists switched off the country’s ROSITA X-ray telescope, part of a sun-orbiting space observatory that its space agency jointly runs with Roscosmos. The move came after Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research said it was suspending scientific cooperation with Russia. Andrea Merloni, eROSITA’s project scientist and an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany, said the telescope is now in “safe mode," meaning it is no longer collecting scientific data. But it could be switched back in a matter of hours, he added.