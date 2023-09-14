Watch: ‘Aliens’ found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists, DNA found has no known parallels1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan has presented mysterious specimens with unidentified DNA at Mexican Congress, sparking UFO debate on aliens.
In a public hearing that has piqued the interest of UFO enthusiasts and sceptics alike, a Mexican journalist known for his UFO research presented two intriguing specimens at the Mexican Congress. Said to be discovered in Cusco, Peru, these specimens have undergone studies at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), sparking questions about their unidentified DNA components.
The hearing wasn't limited to the display of the specimens; a myriad of videos documenting unidentified aerial phenomena were also presented. Mexican and US government officials were among the attendees, including Ryan Graves, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot. Graves, earlier this year, apprised the US Congress of the national security implications posed by unidentified flying objects.
“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised," The Independent quoted Maussan as saying.
Though the allegations remain unproven and Maussan's past record of discredited discoveries casts a shadow, this recent event has undeniably stirred conversations among the scientific community and government circles. It has also reignited excitement among UFO conspiracy theorists who follow Maussan's work closely.
(With AFP inputs)