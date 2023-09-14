comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 10:47:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.5 2.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.9 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 439.4 0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 0.13%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.8 0.3%
Business News/ Science / News/  Watch: ‘Aliens’ found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists, DNA found has no known parallels
Back

In a public hearing that has piqued the interest of UFO enthusiasts and sceptics alike, a Mexican journalist known for his UFO research presented two intriguing specimens at the Mexican Congress. Said to be discovered in Cusco, Peru, these specimens have undergone studies at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), sparking questions about their unidentified DNA components.

Jaime Maussan, who had in the past been involved in questionable claims that were later debunked, introduced these specimens in enclosed glass cases to the public. According to scientists from UNAM, a substantial portion of the DNA derived from these specimens cannot be categorised. Reportedly, more than 30% of the DNA had no known parallels, after performing radiocarbon dating and comparing it to existing samples.

Also Read: ‘Alien corpses’ shown to Congress in Mexico, UFO expert testifies under oath

“They are non-human beings. We don't want to call them extraterrestrials because we don't know," AFP quoted Maussan as saying.

The hearing wasn't limited to the display of the specimens; a myriad of videos documenting unidentified aerial phenomena were also presented. Mexican and US government officials were among the attendees, including Ryan Graves, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot. Graves, earlier this year, apprised the US Congress of the national security implications posed by unidentified flying objects.

“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised," The Independent quoted Maussan as saying.

Though the allegations remain unproven and Maussan's past record of discredited discoveries casts a shadow, this recent event has undeniably stirred conversations among the scientific community and government circles. It has also reignited excitement among UFO conspiracy theorists who follow Maussan's work closely.

(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App