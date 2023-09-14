Hello User
Business News/ Science / News/  Watch: 'Aliens' found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists, DNA found has no known parallels

Watch: ‘Aliens’ found in Mexico; mysterious corpses cause stir among scientists, DNA found has no known parallels

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan has presented mysterious specimens with unidentified DNA at Mexican Congress, sparking UFO debate on aliens.

The 'non-human' alien corpses were reportedly found in Peru in 2017

In a public hearing that has piqued the interest of UFO enthusiasts and sceptics alike, a Mexican journalist known for his UFO research presented two intriguing specimens at the Mexican Congress. Said to be discovered in Cusco, Peru, these specimens have undergone studies at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), sparking questions about their unidentified DNA components.

Jaime Maussan, who had in the past been involved in questionable claims that were later debunked, introduced these specimens in enclosed glass cases to the public. According to scientists from UNAM, a substantial portion of the DNA derived from these specimens cannot be categorised. Reportedly, more than 30% of the DNA had no known parallels, after performing radiocarbon dating and comparing it to existing samples.

Also Read: ‘Alien corpses’ shown to Congress in Mexico, UFO expert testifies under oath

“They are non-human beings. We don't want to call them extraterrestrials because we don't know," AFP quoted Maussan as saying.

The hearing wasn't limited to the display of the specimens; a myriad of videos documenting unidentified aerial phenomena were also presented. Mexican and US government officials were among the attendees, including Ryan Graves, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot. Graves, earlier this year, apprised the US Congress of the national security implications posed by unidentified flying objects.

“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised," The Independent quoted Maussan as saying.

Though the allegations remain unproven and Maussan's past record of discredited discoveries casts a shadow, this recent event has undeniably stirred conversations among the scientific community and government circles. It has also reignited excitement among UFO conspiracy theorists who follow Maussan's work closely.

(With AFP inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
